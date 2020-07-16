Harrison County’s number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise Thursday with the Texas Department of State Health Services reporting 26 new cases for the county.
County Judge Chad Sims noted one of those was from a long-term care facility.
Sims additionally advised that of the cumulative total of 497 positive cases, 32 have ended in death, 299 have been recoveries and 166 are considered active cases.
In nearby Marion County, DSHS reported an additional two cases for the county.
“Our cumulative count is at 67,” said Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur.
He noted that of the cumulative total, 26 are considered recovered, two have been fatalities and 39 are considered active.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” said LaFleur.