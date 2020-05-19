Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported on Tuesday three new COVID-19 related fatalities and five new recoveries.
No new active cases were reported.
“Thank you all for your continued prayers for these affected families,” Judge Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update. “We remain at 212 total cases, our fatalities have increased to 22, our recoveries have increased to 39 and our current cases have dropped down to 151.”
The county judge urged residents to continue to act responsibly as businesses and activities begin to resume normal activities.
“Take precautions for your safety and those around you,” he urged.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Texas Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, 224 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases. That’s two up from Monday.
Approximately 744,937 tests had been administered across the state. Of those 23,601 were at public labs and 721,336 were at private labs.
A total of 49,912 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,369 have resulted in death and 29,359 have recovered, for a total of 19,280 active cases.
A total of 1,732 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.
In nearby Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported on Tuesday that the DSHS had notified the county of three additional recovered cases, bringing the county’s cases to eight active and seven recovered.
In an email to county officials, House District 9 State Representative Chris Paddie noted while COVID-19 is still present in Texas, the state is seeing positive trends, with the positivity rate in testing coming down from 14 percent a month ago to around 5 percent currently.
“These numbers are encouraging and show that the hygiene and social distancing practices we have all been observing are working,” Paddie indicated. “As we begin to go back to more normal activities, it is important that we all continue to be vigilant and continue these practices to prevent spikes in COVID-19.”
For frequent updates, the state representative encouraged to follow his Facebook or Twitter social media pages.