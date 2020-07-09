Harrison County reported three new COVID-19 cases and nine more recoveries, on Thursday.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the 398 cumulative total of positive cases, 30 have ended in death, and 252 have been recoveries, for a current total of 116 active cases.
A free testing site was offered at Marshall Convention Center on Thursday. The site had reached its limit by 1 p.m., but county officials will announce more testing dates soon.
“As of 1 p.m., we were notified that the maximum testing limit for the day has been reached at the free testing site at the Marshall Convention Center and no more test will be performed today,” Jennifer Hancock, executive director of Marshall-Harrison County Health District said Thursday afternoon.
“We will notify the public of the next testing date,” said Hancock.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:40 p.m., Thursday, 246 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 2,603,903 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 230,346 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 2,918 have resulted in death and 118,326 have recovered, for a total of 109,102 active cases.