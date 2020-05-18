Harrison County was notified on Monday of three new positive COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities.
“Today we have three new positive cases to report in Harrison County, bringing our total to 212,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. Facebook update Monday.
On Sunday, the county judge had reported two other new positive cases, bringing the cumulative total, at that time, to 209.
“Regrettably, I have to report four fatalities, bringing that total to 19,” Sims said Monday.
“We've also had four new recoveries, totaling 34,’ he added. “That leaves our active case count at 159 cases.”
Sims noted that the county’s deceased cases have typically been in the age range of 60 and older, with an average age of 85 years old.
According to information released by the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, as of 4 p.m. Monday, of the county’s 212 cases, 158 of those were in the city of Marshall and 54 were in other areas of the county.
A total of 134 have been female and 78 have been male. Additionally, 88 of the county’s 212 cases were from long-term care facilities.
Jude Sims asked residents to continue to pray for those impacted.
“As I mentioned, there are four families among us that have lost a loved one,” he said. “Please continue to remember these families in your prayer time.”
Sims said while Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted some restrictions, as of today, he urges proprietors and patrons of each business to make wise choices.
“Sick folks should stay home as well as those with any underlying illnesses,” Sims said.
STATEWIDE CASES
As of 3:15 p.m. Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services database showed a total of 222 out of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 723,013 tests had been administered across the state. Of those 23,415 were at public labs and 699,598 were at private labs.
A total of 48,693 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,347 have resulted in death and 28,371 have recovered, for a total of 19,065 active cases.
A total of 1,551 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.
In nearby Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported on Saturday that the Texas Department of State Health Services had notified the county of an additional recovered case, bringing the county’s cases to 11 active and four recovered.