Harrison County experienced a decline in COVID-19 cases on Thursday with two new cases reported and five recoveries.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 1,092 positive cases for the county, 35 have resulted in fatalities, 977 have been recoveries and 80 are considered active cases.
In other reports, Marshall Independent School District announced one new case on Thursday, which was that of a staff member at Marshall Junior High School.
“That gets us to 14 active cases in the district as of this afternoon,” said Marshall ISD Public Information Director David Weaver.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of4:05 p.m., Thursday, 253 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 8,005,112 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 886,820 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 17,819 have resulted in death and 772,350 have recovered, for a total of 98,775 active cases.