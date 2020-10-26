Harrison County officials on Monday reported a surge in COVID-19 case recoveries throughout the weekend, almost reducing the county's active case count by half.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday reported the county had 53 recoveries, and two new COVID-19 cases.
"While this is a pleasant surprise, please do not get complacent," Sims stated Monday on his Facebook page where he posts daily COVID-19 updates for the county. "Let's remain diligent and keep these numbers down."
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has seen a total of 1,065 cases, resulting in 35 fatalities, 972 recoveries and leaving 58 active cases as of Monday.
Marshall ISD officials also reported two recoveries from the district on Monday and one new additional case involving a student at Marshall Junior High School. The student has not been on campus since before the start of fall break more than a week ago.
The new numbers on Monday bring the district's active case count to nine, and a total of 29 recoveries since the start of school began.