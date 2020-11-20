Harrison County saw four new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 1,211 positive cases for the county, 35 have resulted in fatalities; 1,067 have been recoveries; and 109 are considered active cases.
Those numbers were all from laboratory confirmed coronavirus tests.
Data from rapid tests for the county remains the same with 441 probable cases for the county, 316 probable recoveries and 125 probable active cases.
Sims previously explained that the rapid tests are accurate but not laboratory confirmed, which is why the state refers to the tests as “probable.”
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:50 p.m., Friday, 253 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 9,787,236 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 1,072,698 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 20,296 have resulted in death and 901,943 have recovered, for a total of 152,912 active cases.