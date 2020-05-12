For the first time in weeks, Harrison county officials reported a daily drop in the county’s reporting of positive COVID-19 cases with Sunday reporting no new coronavirus cases in the county and Monday reporting one new case.
The drop in daily new positive coronavirus cases was much needed good news as the state and area counties continue to slowly re-open after a weeks long shut down to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today we have one new case to report and two recoveries,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims posted on his Facebook page on Monday. “That brings our total case count to 189 — remove the 20 recoveries and 11 fatalities and we have 158 active (confirmed) cases in Harrison county.”
On Sunday, Sims reported no new cases.
“Great news today, no new cases,” Sims said on Sunday. “It’s sure good to see the increase in our numbers begin to slow down. With that said, I do ask that all our residents continue to practice excellent hygiene and use good judgement about going out in public places. We’re making some good progress but we can’t let up now.”
Also on Monday, the county released a new breakdown of the coronavirus cases in the county which now shows how many of the cases are from long-term care facilities and nursing homes.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott on Monday ordered the testing of all nursing home residents and staff. The state’s Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services were tasked with developing a plan to conduct the massive round of testing.
According to the new graphic on Monday, 81 of the total 189 coronavirus cases in Harrison county are from long-term care facilities. Of the 189 total cases, 121 have been women and 68 have been men and 144 of the total cases have come from the city of Marshall, leaving the remaining 45 cases to come from the surrounding county.
Of the total 189 cases, 106 have occurred in patients 60 years old or older, 49 cases have occurred in patients aged 40 to 59 years old, 29 have occurred in patients aged 20 to 39 years old and five cases have occurred in patients under the age of 19 years old.
In Marion county, the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday showed 15 positive COVID-19 cases.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur announced he will be handing out free masks while supplies last, beginning at 11 a.m. today at the Marion County Courthouse.
Across the state, the TDSHS on Monday reported 17,056 active cases of coronavirus. Of the total 39,869 cases, 21,713 have recovered and 1,100 have died, leaving the 17,056 active cases.
Gregg county on Monday had a recorded 118 positive cases while Smith county had a recorded 174 cases and Upshur county had 17 positive cases. Rusk county had 40 positive cases recorded on Monday and Panola county had 144 positive cases, according to the TDSHS.