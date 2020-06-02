Harrison County Judge Chad Sims was happy to report on Monday five new COVID-19 recoveries for the county and no new positive cases.
“Let’s keep up the good hygiene and keep these numbers coming down,” Judge Sims encouraged.
He reported only two new positive cases Sunday. The overall total number of positive cases for the county is now 249. Of those, 24 are deaths and 85 are recoveries, for a total of 140 current active cases.
According to the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, of the 249 positive cases, 153 have been female and 96 male. A total of 177 tested positive within the city of Marshall and 72 from other parts of the county. Judge Sims noted he is still awaiting the results from Marshall Manor nursing home’s latest COVID-19 tests. Nursing home cases have accounted for a large part of the county’s positive totals.
According to the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, of the county’s 249 positive cases, 126 have been from long-term care facilities.
Marshall Manor Nursing and Rehab gave an update on its Facebook page Monday morning, regarding the pending results of its recent test.
“As you know, our residents and staff all tested for coronavirus on May 23rd,” the nursing home wrote. “We have not received our test results from any staff or residents.”
“One outside gentleman who did test with our group did test positive with no symptoms,” the nursing home advised. “He lives in Gregg County and has not come in contact with our residents during this pandemic.”
The nursing home said they will update when results return. Marshall Manor asked for continued prayers for residents and staff.
“We know they are working as God continues to shield us,” the nursing home posted.
On May 21, Oakwood Retirement & Assisted Living officially announced on its Facebook page the good news of being completely COVID-19 free. The facility had suffered some fatalities earlier on in the pandemic, and was pleased to announce the full recovery.
“We want to thank each resident, staff member, and families for trusting us during this time of the unknown,” the Oakwood staff wrote. “As this pandemic hit our community, we acted swiftly to put new plans into place on top of the ones we had already placed. We could not have done what we have without all of the support, prayers and encouragement from you all! So for that we are thankful for you all! We continue to pray for our fellow facilities who are still fighting their battles.”
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the DSHS database, as of 4 p.m. Monday, 231 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,093,676 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 64,880 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the DSHS. Of those, a total of 1,678 have resulted in death and 43,338 have recovered, for a total of 19,864 active cases.