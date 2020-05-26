Harrison County Judge Chad Sims received good news from the Texas Department of State Health Services Tuesday, notifying him of no new COVID 19 cases and four new recoveries for the county.
“Today we have no new cases to report and four new recoveries,” Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update.
Of the 234 positive cases the county has had, 23 have resulted in deaths, and 71 have recovered, for a current total of 140 active cases.
Judge Sims noted that Gov. Greg Abbott had ordered that all residents and staff in Texas nursing homes should be tested.
“As of Saturday, May 23, all of the nursing homes in Harrison County have been done,” Sims reported. “Some were done prior to Saturday so we’ve likely already gotten those results. We expect results from Saturdays testing to be reported by this coming Saturday.”
Sims encouraged all to continue safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Let’s keep up the good work, hand washing, mask wearing and paying attention to those who may be vulnerable,” the county judge said. “It takes all of us working together to drive our active case numbers down.”
SURROUNDING AREAS
In neighboring Marion County, the DSHS notified County Judge Leward LaFleur Tuesday that three more active cases of COVID-19 have now been marked recovered, bringing the county’s case count to two active and 13 recovered.
“Please continue to pray for those affected,” LaFleur urged.
Also as of Tuesday, the DSHS database reported 198 cases for Smith County, 185 for Gregg County, and 172 for Panola County.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Texas Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 229 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 943,239 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 84,841 antibody tests had been administered, as of Monday.
A total of 56,560 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,536 have resulted in death and 36,375 have recovered, for a total of 22,446 active cases.