Harrison County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 1,118 positive cases for the county, 35 have resulted in fatalities; 1,028 have been recoveries and 55 are considered active cases.
MARSHALL ISD CASES
Marshall Independent School District reported two new cases on Tuesday and two recoveries.
“New actives were an employee in transportation and a staff member at Marshall Early Childhood,” David Weaver, MISD public information director, indicated.
“Recoveries include a staff member at Marshall Junior High and a student at Marshall Early Graduation School,” said Weaver.
MISD currently has 16 active cases and 38 recoveries.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of4:10 p.m., Tuesday, 253 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 8,328,869 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 916,773 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 18,194 have resulted in death and 792,286 have recovered, for a total of 108,522 active cases.