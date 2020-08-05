Harrison County officials on Wednesday reported 18 more COVID-19 cases and half as many recoveries.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Wednesday reported 18 new COVID-19 confirmations and nine new recoveries. The new numbers come after several days of low confirmation numbers and a high number of recoveries.
Harrison County’s new totals stand at 653 total coronavirus cases, resulting in 35 fatalities, 498 recoveries and leaving 120 active cases.
In Marion County, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said the county was not notified on Wednesday of any new cases or recoveries.
Marion County’s totals sit at 128 total coronavirus cases, resulting in eight fatalities, 98 recoveries, and leaving 22 active cases.