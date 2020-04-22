Harrison County has now suffered two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the number of fatalities to six.
County Judge Chad Sims also reported another positive case Wednesday, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 60.
“Please continue to make every effort to keep yourself safe and stop the spread,” Judge Sims urged.
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District also gave an update Wednesday on the numbers of tests that have been administered. Of the 634 tests, 510 have been negative, 59 positive and 65 are pending.
“We understand that during these trying times the need for information is critically important to all of our citizens,” the Health District said. “While we strive to provide the most up-to-date information, please understand the reporting of these numbers is very difficult to process due to the number of fatalities, agencies and departments involved. What is disseminated to the public is our best determination from the data available at the time of posting.”
Neighboring Marion County’s number of positive cases remains at six. As of 12:15 p.m., the Texas Department of State Health Services database showed Smith County with 124 cases; Gregg with 53; Panola with 49.
As of now, a total of 200 out of the state’s 254 counties are reporting cases. Approximately 216,783 tests have been administered. Of those, 9,642 were at public labs and 207,141 were at private labs.
A total of 21,069 cases have been recorded. Of those, 543 have been fatalities and 7,341 have recovered. A total of 1,678 lab confirmed COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across the state.