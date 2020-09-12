Harrison county officials on Saturday reported one new additional COVID-19 case and two additional recoveries, bringing the county's total up to 27 active cases.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic this spring, Harrison county officials have reported a total of 838 cases, resulting in 776 recoveries, 35 fatalities and 27 remaining active cases.
Nearby Marion county has had its mask mandate lifted after remaining under 20 active cases for the required amount of time.
Statewide, there are currently about 71,292 active cases, according to the Texas Department of State and Health Services on Saturday.
Total, the state has seen 653,356 coronavirus cases, with 568,067 of those resulting in recoveries and 13,997 resulting in fatalities.