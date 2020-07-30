Harrison County saw another COVID-19-related death on Thursday.
“(I’m) sad to report another fatality,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update.
“Please remember this family in your prayer time,” he requested.
Sims also reported seven new positive cases on Thursday and 29 recoveries.
Of the 607 cumulative total of positive cases for the county, 35 have ended in death, 431 have been recoveries and 141 are considered active cases.
In nearby Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported one less death, explaining that their death toll had dropped from eight to seven on Thursday, most likely, due to a wrong documented address.
“(It’s) probably due to address issue,” he said. “That is my speculation,” LaFleur said.
LaFleur said the county also received the good news of 23 more recoveries.
Of Marion County’s cumulative count of 122 cases, seven have ended in death, 58 have been recoveries and 57 are considered active.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” said LaFleur.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, 250 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 3,609,474 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 412,107 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 6,190 have resulted in death and 260,542 have recovered, for a total of 145,291 active cases.
Free COVID-19 testing is still being offered in Longview by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
FREE TESTING
The free testing in Gregg County opened at the Agricultural Pavilions at the Longview Convention Complex, and will continue for several weeks.
Drive-up testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Monday through Saturday. Testing results should be available 24 to 48 hours after testing. Registration is required and can be done either online or in person.
“A person does not need to have symptoms to be tested, but should bring some form of identification and have a phone number or email address available where they can receive their results,” said Marshall-Harrison County Health District director, Jennifer Hancock, noted before.
Those participating are asked to enter the Longview Convention Complex from the 100 Grand Blvd. entrance and follow the signs to the testing area.
Online registration can be completed at: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2731