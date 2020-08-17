Harrison county officials on Sunday and Monday reported a record number of recoveries from patients confirmed with COVID-19, resulting in a drop in the county's number of active cases.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Sunday reported the county's single highest number of recoveries of the coronavirus with 47 reported recoveries and just one new additional case.
On Monday, the good news continued when Sims reported 23 more recoveries and just five new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the county's total number of current active cases down to 64 - the lowest number of active cases the county has seen in several weeks.
"Let's keep our guard up so these numbers will keep going down," Sims said on Sunday.
The county's total number of cases since the pandemic began sits at 744, resulting in 35 fatalities, 645 recoveries and 64 remaining active cases.
"Let's keep up the good work," Sims said on Monday.
Marion county officials did not report any additional cases throughout the weekend on Monday.