Harrison County reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday and eight more recoveries.
“We have good numbers today but it's too early to celebrate,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said during his daily 4 p.m. update.
“Let's continue to be cautious as we get through this,” he urged.
Sims noted that many residents took advantage of the free walk-up testing opportunity, which kicked off on Tuesday at Marshall Convention Center. The testing is provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
“Yesterday was the first day of the walk-up testing at the Convention Center. 157 tests were given,” the county judge said.
“The free-testing will be available again tomorrow and hopefully through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” he reminded. “If you have symptoms or think you've been exposed, this is an easy way to find out if you have it.”
Judge Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 714 positive cases for the county, 35 resulted in fatalities, 574 have been recoveries and 105 are considered active cases.
MARION COUNTY
In neighboring Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur noted that as of Monday, Aug. 11, of the county’s cumulative total of 134 cases, nine have been fatalities, 106 have been recoveries and 19 are considered active cases.
“Please continue to pray!” LaFleur said.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:05 p.m., Wednesday, 250 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 4,106,360 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 506,820 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 9,034 have resulted in death and 367,354 have recovered, for a total of 133,598 active cases.