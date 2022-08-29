In the past week Harrison County has seen a slight increase in its reported number of COVID-19 cases, according to county judge Chad Sims.
The county reported 105 new cases of the virus this past week, averaging 15 new cases per day. This is up slightly from the average of the week before, which was reported at 14 new cases a week.
Judge Sims also reported that the county added an additional COVID-19 related fatality.
“Covid cases have increased slightly during the past seven days for Harrison County,” Sims said, “From what I hear and have observed, cases are generally mild and only last a few days. There are some cases still with no symptoms and also those that require treatment. My suggestion is to seek treatment if you have other health conditions and/or if your symptoms seem to worsen.”
STATE
The number of documented COVID-19 cases during the past week in Texas dropped again, with 53,874 reported along with 192 deaths, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University. That number is almost certainly underreported with the prevalence of home tests, whose results are not usually included, according to numerous health officials.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,733 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, down about 10 percent from the previous week.