Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported six new COVID-19 cases for the county on Friday.
He noted that of the cumulative total of 789 positive cases for the county, 35 have been fatalities, 734 recoveries and 26 are considered active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:50 p.m., Friday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 4,842,362 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 601,768 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 12,266 have resulted in death and 484,880 have recovered, for a total of 104,622 active cases.