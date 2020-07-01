The Department of State Health Services notified Harrison County of two new positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 315 positive cases for the county, 30 have been fatalities and 232 have been recoveries, for a current total of 53 active cases.
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District reported that as of 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, a total of 2,821 COVID-19 tests had been administered to county residents. Of those, a total of 2,357 were negative, and 151 were pending.
“We understand that during these trying times the need for information is critically important to all of our citizens,” Health District officials stated. “While we strive to provide the most up-to-date information please understand the reporting of these numbers is very difficult to process due to the number of facilities, agencies and departments involved.
“Data reported to Marshall Harrison County Health District does not specify the county of residence for negative and pending results,” officials added. “The information is reported as the number of test performed. What is disseminated to the public is our best determination from the data available at the time of posting.”
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, 244 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 2,174,548 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 168,062 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 2,481 have resulted in death and 87,556 have recovered, for a total of 78,025 active cases.