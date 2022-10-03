Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that over the past week new COVID-19 cases in the county have continued to decline, following state trends as the weather begins to cool off in Texas.
"Thankfully we had no fatalities last week," Sims said, "We've also had a slight decline in Covid related hospitalizations."
The county added 54 new cases of the virus last week, down from 61 last week, which brings the local average to eight new cases per day.
"Let's continue to be cautious and keep these numbers headed lower," Sims said.
STATE
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Texas during the past week was again down slightly, with 22,006 new cases reported along with 123 deaths, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,654 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sunday, down slightly from the previous week.
Since the pandemic began in early 2020, the state has reported nearly 8 million confirmed cases and 90,885 deaths. Just under 64 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.