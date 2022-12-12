New cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County are on the rise this past week, matching state trends.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that the county added 36 new cases to the count this past week, up from just eight new cases the week before. This puts the local average at five new cases reported daily.
Local hospitalization numbers are also up, with a reported 59 patients currently hospitalized from the virus, with only 36 reported the week prior.
One additional COVID-19 related fatality was also reported in the past week.
"Remember to be cautious around anyone who may be vulnerable. Also, join me in praying for this family who lost a loved one," Sims said.
State
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the past week in Texas rose once again, this time to 30,096 with 91 deaths, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a slight increase, with 1,977 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients across the state.