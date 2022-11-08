Harrison County is reportedly following state trends, with continued low reports on new COVID-19 cases in the region.
According you Judge Chad Sims, the county is averaging less than one new case of the virus reported a day, with four total cases reported last week.
The county did see two additional COVID-19 related fatalities reported last week.
“Please remember these families who have lost loved ones,” Sims said.
State
The number of new cases of COVID-19 cases reported in Texas by the Coronavirus Center at Johns Hopkins University stayed steady the past week at 11,535, with 62 deaths recorded.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state recorded by the Texas Department of State Health Services also stayed steady at 974 as of Sunday.