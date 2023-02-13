Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that in the past week in the county new COVID-19 cases remained stagnant, averaging five new cases a day.
The county added a total of 35 new cases of the virus in the past week.
Local hospitalizations remained steady at 65 patients in the past week, with the addition of one COVID-19 related fatality added to the local list.
"Please continue to be cautious and stay away from others if you aren't feeling well. Also let's remember this family who lost a loved one," Sims said.
STATE
The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University in Texas in the past week dropped to 25,229, with 189 deaths reported.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state dipped slightly to 1,952, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The number of actual cases is likely higher, since people who test positive using a home kit generally are not reported in the case count.