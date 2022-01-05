In the past week, COVID-19 cases in Harrison County and state wide have more than doubled the number of infected people.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that the county added an additional 185 cases of COVID-19 over the past week, averaging 26 new cases per day.
After two weeks of no deaths, Sims said that the county also added four additional COVID-19 related deaths to its count this week.
“I have no details on how much of this is the new omicron variant, but most who are infected don’t have severe symptoms. Hospitals are also not at max capacity,” Sims said.
Sims added that hospitals in Marshall are currently at 7.56 percent capacity.
“Obviously not all cases have light symptoms,” Sims said, “Be cautious and protect yourselves; avoiding crowds, getting vaccinated and good hygiene will help. Please remember these families who have lost loved ones during the holidays.”
State
According to the resource center at Johns Hopkins University Texas has more than doubled its active cases of COVID-19 in the past week.
The state added an additional 108,719 cases to its roster, with an additional 422 deaths added as well.
The number of deaths more than doubled in the past week, with 266 deaths reported the week before.