Over the past week Harrison County has reported only 18 new COVID-19 cases, according to Judge Chad Sims.
This means that the county has averaged only three new cases a day, the lowest average the county has seen in over a month.
Additionally Sims reported that the county has seen the second week in a row without a COVID-19 related fatality.
"Y'all keep up the good work and stay safe out there," Sims said.
STATE
The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas during the past week dropped to 17,991, with 447 deaths reported, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University. Hospitalizations also continue to decrease, with 1,001 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.