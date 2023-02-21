Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported Tuesday that the new COVID-19 case count for the region has remained stagnant for the past week, adding 38 new cases of the virus.
This is up slightly from 35 new cases reported last week, though the average remained the same at five cases a day.
No new fatalities from the virus have been reported in the region, with local hospitalizations from the virus down from 65 to 59 the past week.
STATE
According to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University, 18,407 new cases were reported in the past week in Texas, along with 133 deaths. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,782 lab-confirmed hospitalizations in the state.
Since reporting began, 8.417 million confirmed cases were reported in Texas, along with 93,041 deaths.