Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that the county has seen a significant drop in COVID-19 cases in the past week, averaging only three new cases per day.
“We’ve seen significant improvement in our new case counts over the past seven days,” Sims said.
The county saw only 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported last week, contrasted by 48 new cases reported the week before.
Two new deaths from the virus were also reported last week, along with about 100 recoveries reported.
“This should serve as a strong reminder for us to continue to be cautious. Most people will not have serious complications but you don’t want to be the one or have spread it to someone. Let’s all continue to do our part,” Sims said.
State
New cases of COVID-19 continue to drop statewide, with 22,023 reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University in the past week. New deaths stood at 775, also a marked decrease.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 2,949, down by more than half from a month ago, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Meanwhile, 15.54 million Texans are fully vaccinated, which is 53.3 percent of the state’s population. In addition, 1.76 million Texans have received an additional dose of the vaccine.