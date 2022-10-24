The Harrison County COVID-19 cases count released by Judge Chad Sims showed the county's continued low numbers for newly reported cases, matching state wide trends.
Case numbers are up slightly from last weeks incredibly low numbers, with 52 new cases total reported this week, averaging seven new cases a day. This is compared to 30 total new cases added last week.
The county also reported one additional fatality due to the virus, according to Sims.
"Please join me in praying for this family," Sims said.
STATE
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University in the past week in Texas dropped to 11,604 with 90 deaths reported.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded by the Texas Department of State Health Services dropped to 1,026.