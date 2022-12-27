In the past two weeks Harrison County and Texas as a whole have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases reported throughout the holiday season.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that in the last two weeks, the county has seen an additional 36, and then 25 cases of the virus added, up from just eight new cases the week before.
Additionally, one new death from the virus has been reported in the county, with hospitalization numbers also reaching up to 73 reported patients from the virus.
“As you gather with your families and friends for the holidays, please be cautious or stay home if you're not feeling well,” Sims said.
STATE
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas during the past week rose slightly to 31,169, with 120 deaths reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 patient hospitalizations also rose slightly to 2,327, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.