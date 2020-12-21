Since last Monday Harrison County saw an additional three COVID-19 related deaths, along with 182 new cases, averaging 26 new cases per day this past week.
County Judge Chad Sims said that after this week’s over 15 percent hospitalization due to COVID-19 related illness, the county will imminently reduce capacity in local businesses from 75 percent to 50 percent.
“There will be more details about that probably tomorrow (Tuesday),” Sims said. “Please continue to be cautious. Wear a mask, avoid crowds and wash your hands. The vaccine is coming but it will take some time to slow down the spread. In the mean-time, it’s up to us.”
Harrison County will have to see a week of hospitalizations reduced to under 15 percent for COVID-19 related illnesses before business capacity can once again be raised to 75 percent.
There have been 1,362 confirmed cases in the county thus far, with an additional 903 probable cases. The county now has a total of 58 total fatalities, and 1,927 recoveries from COVID-19.
The Marshall Independent School District also saw three new active cases this week, and one additional recovery.
One administrator and two students at Marshall Junior High School were reported to have contracted the virus this week.
Currently, the district has an active 37 cases, one more active case then last weeks report and a total of 143 recoveries.
MISD also has 22 staff members and 250 students currently in quarantine, with 47 student and staff members returning from quarantine this week.