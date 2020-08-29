breaking
Harrison county's active COVID-19 cases drop to under 20
For the first time in months, Harrison county's active COVID-19 case count has dropped below the crucial 20 case marker, according to Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Saturday.
The new number is the lowest active case count in months, bringing Harrison county under the crucial 20 active case count number that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott outlined in his mask mandate earlier this summer.
In order to opt out Gov. Greg Abbott's mask mandate, Texas counties need to have 20 or fewer active COVID-19 cases for a specified time, depending on population, but Sims said he isn't asking the state to drop the order for Harrison county yet.
"The mask order is still in place. We have to apply to the state to get it dropped but if we hit 21 cases, it would be put back in place," he said. "I don't plan to ask for it to be removed yet."
As of Saturday, the county had zero new cases, seven recoveries and 19 active cases. Since the pandemic began, the county has had 795 total cases, resulting in 741 recoveries and 35 fatalities.
Marion county did not report any new additional cases on Saturday.
Bridget Ortigo
