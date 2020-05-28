The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Harrison County of two new COVID-19 cases and nine more recoveries for the county on Thursday.
Of the 242 total numbers of positive cases, 23 of them have resulted in death, and 80 have been recoveries.
“This has reduced our active cases from 146 to 139,” said County Judge Chad Sims, adding the recoveries are certainly a step in the right direction.
“Let's keep it up Harrison County,” Sims encouraged.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the DSHS database, as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, 230 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 989,994 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 59,776 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,601 have resulted in death and 38,905 have recovered, for a total of 19,270 active cases.