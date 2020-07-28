After averaging about nine new COVID-19 cases a day for the month of July, Harrison County’s daily average moved up, on Tuesday, with 13 new coronavirus cases.
“(I’m) not happy about the increase in cases but at least we had a good number of recoveries,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said, noting the county was also notified of 36 new recoveries, on Tuesday.
Of the 591 total of cumulative COVID-19 cases for the county, 33 have ended in death, 402 have been recoveries and 156 are considered current active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m., Tuesday, 250 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 3,476,926 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 394,265 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 5,877 have resulted in death and 244,449 have recovered, for a total of 143,939 active cases.