Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that in the past week the county only saw five new cases of COVID-19 reported, a drastic reduction from previous weeks.
This leaves the average for the county at one new case reported a day, starkly down from last weeks average of seven new cases a day.
"This number seems extremely low, but hopefully it is correct," Sims said, "Hospitalizations are very low as well and thankfully, we had no fatalities."
County hospitalization numbers dropped as well this week from 22 percent to 18 percent.
State
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University in Texas during the past week stayed steady at 11,667, with 81 new deaths reported.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas, as reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services, was essentially unchanged at 1,042