Harrison and Marion counties are both seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
“There are six new cases of COVID-19 to report today, bringing our cumulative total to 59,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said, giving his daily 4 p.m. update Tuesday.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur announced one additional case, bringing the total to six for Marion County.
“Marion County was notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services that an additional case of the coronavirus has been reported,” said LaFleur. “This brings the total number of cases to six with one considered recovered.”
LaFleur said he’s been in constant contact with House District 9 State Rep. Chris Paddie on a number of issues throughout the global pandemic as well as with the county’s emergency management coordinator David Capps, Texas Department of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services.
“They’re providing me with a lot of information and vice versa on resources for Marion County,” said LaFleur.
He requested special prayers for those in the community who are suffering from this horrific virus.
LaFleur said health care providers and epidemiologists will remain in contact with confirmed individuals as well as anyone that interacted with them and believe they may be at risk of infection.
Both county judges have urged residents to continue social distancing, practicing good hygiene and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to combat the spread.