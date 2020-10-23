Harrison County saw 15 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and six more recoveries.
Of the cumulative total of 1,057 positive cases for the county, 35 have resulted in death, 919 have been recoveries and 103 are active cases.
In nearby Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported a total of nine active cases, late Wednesday. Of the cumulative total of 168 positive cases for the county, 14 have been fatalities and 145 are considered recoveries.
“These numbers are reported by Texas Department of State Health Services,” said LaFleur.
“Please continue to observe social distancing measures and pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community,” he urged.
Marshall ISD cases
Marshall ISD Public Information Director David Weaver reported two recoveries and one new active case, on Thursday.
“(This) puts us at ten active cases in the district,” said Weaver.
ELYSIAN FIELDS ISD cases
Elysian Fields ISD reported two positive cases of faculty members.
“Elysian Fields ISD was recently notified of two lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 of faculty members at Elysian Fields High School,” EFISD Assistant Superintendent Monica Simmons reported, on Thursday.
“This is the fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in EFISD this school year,” Simmons noted.
Of the four, two are now recoveries.
Simmons said parents of students at EFISD were notified of the two new positive cases via letter, as required by the Texas Education Agency.
“The district will follow guidelines and protocols for a positive COVID-19 test in the district as outlined in our ‘Return to School’ plan posted on our district website, www.efisd.net,” she said.