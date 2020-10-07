Both Harrison and Marion Counties reported new COVID-19 cases for Wednesday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims advised the county saw three new cases and one recovery.
“Our case count seems to be stable but I urge you not to get complacent,” Judge Sims stressed during his daily 4 p.m. update.
“Keep our communities healthy by protecting yourself and others,” he urged residents.
Sims noted that of the county’s cumulative total of 936 positive cases, 35 have been fatalities, 858 are recoveries and 43 are considered active cases.
The county judge reminded that free walk-up testing will be offered, again, this weekend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, at Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 E. End Blvd. South.
The testing is provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. No appointment is necessary and a sign of symptoms are not required for testing.
To pre-register, visit the website, texas.curativeinc.com.
MARION COUNTY
In neighboring Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported three new positive cases on Wednesday, bringing the total of active cases to five.
LaFleur noted that of the cumulative total of 156 positive cases for the county, 14 have resulted in death and 137 are considered recoveries.
“These numbers are reported by Texas Department of State Health Services,” LaFleur advised. “Please continue to observe social distancing measures and pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community.”
MARSHALL ISD
Cases at Marshall Independent School District are also climbing with six new active cases reported, on Wednesday.
“We have six new active cases to report, which gives us a total of 11 active cases currently in MISD,” David Weaver, MISD’s pubic information director, indicted.
Weaver said three of the new cases were at Marshall High School; the other three were at Sam Houston Elementary.
“With 13 recoveries overall on the year, we now have had a total of 24 cases throughout the district this year,” he said.
“We urge everyone to continue following mitigation protocols while at school, but also outside of schools: wear masks when being in prolonged contact with others, practice safe social distancing and continue to wash your hands frequently,” Weaver said.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m., Wednesday, 252 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 6,664,440 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 777,556 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 16,230 have resulted in death and 692,123 have recovered, for a total of 70,813 active cases.