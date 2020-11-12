Harrison County recorded eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 1,180 positive cases, 35 have resulted in fatalities; 1,067 have been recoveries and 78 are considered active cases.
MARION COUNTY
In neighboring Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported 10 active cases, as of Thursday for the county.
LaFleur noted that of the cumulative total of 180 positive cases for Marion County, 14 have resulted in death, and 156 have been recoveries.
“These numbers are reported by Texas Department of State Health Services,” said LaFleur.
“Please continue to observe social distancing measures and pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community,” he urged.
MARSHALL ISD
Marshall Independent School District reported two new cases on Thursday. Both were at Marshall Junior High. David Weaver, MISD public information officer, also noted one new recovery at the junior high.
“We are now at 27 active cases, with 49 recoveries,” said Weaver.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:25 p.m., Thursday, 253 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 9,033,217 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 993,841 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 19,147 have resulted in death and 838,950 have recovered, for a total of 138,137 active cases.