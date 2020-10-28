Both Harrison and Marion Counties, along with Marshall Independent School District reported more positive COVID-19 cases, on Wednesday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims noted that the county saw 13 new cases. Sims said of the cumulative total of 1,090 positive cases for the county, 35 have resulted in fatalities, 972 have been recoveries and 83 are considered active cases.
In nearby Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported a current total of 10 active cases. LaFleur noted that of the cumulative total of 172 positive cases for the county, 14 have ended in death, and 148 have now recovered.
“These numbers are reported by Texas Department of State Health Services,” said LaFleur. “Please continue to observe social distancing measures and pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community.”
MARSHALL ISD CASES
Marshall ISD reported three new cases, on Wednesday, and two recoveries.
“We had two positives at Marshall High School (one staff, one student) and one at William B. Travis Elementary (one staff),” MISD Public Information Director David Weaver indicated.
He noted that recoveries included one staff member at the district’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) and one staff member at Sam Houston Elementary.
Weaver also noted that the district had a late positive case added to Tuesday’s count. The late positive result was that of a staff member at David Crockett Elementary.
“As of today, we have 13 active cases in the district, with a total of 32 recoveries, in 45 total cases since the beginning of the school year,” said Weaver.