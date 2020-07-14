The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Harrison County of 19 new COVID-19 cases and one additional recovery for the county, on Tuesday.
“As our cases continue to rise, please make every effort to protect yourself and those around you,” County Judge Chad Sims implored during his 4 p.m. daily update.
“Thankfully most aren't getting terribly sick but for those that do, it is very difficult,” said Sims.
“Let's be considerate of others and wear a mask, wash our hands and keep our distance,” he encouraged.
Judge Sims noted that of the 463 cumulative total of cases for the county, 32 have been fatalities, 292 have been recoveries and 139 are considered active cases.
In neighboring Marion County, the DSHS informed of five additional COVID-19 cases for the county and one recovery.
“Our total cumulative cases are now at 65 with two fatalities, 26 recoveries, and 37 active cases,” said County Judge Leward LaFleur.
Marion County learned of its second fatality late Monday.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” he requested.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, 247 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 2,820,803 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 263,313 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 3,235 have resulted in death and 136,419 have recovered, for a total of 124,659 active cases.