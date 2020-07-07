Both Harrison and Marion Counties are continuing to see a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, on Tuesday, reported 16 new cases for Harrison County and three more recoveries.
Neighboring Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur reported an additional five cases of COVID-19 for Marion County, Tuesday.
“Our total cumulative cases are now at 34 with one fatality, 20 recoveries, and 13 active cases,” said LaFleur.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” he urged.
For Harrison County, Judge Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 390 cases, 30 have ended in death, and 241 have been recoveries for a current total of 119 active cases.
Officials reminded that free COVID-19 testing has been scheduled for Harrison County this Thursday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. S.
“This is walk-up testing with no appointment required and no pre-screening will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis,” Marshall-Harrison County Health District officials informed. “Those being tested are asked to provide a phone number where they can be reached with their results.”
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:40 p.m., Thursday, 246 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 2,471,029 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 210,585 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 2,715 have resulted in death and 108,485 have recovered, for a total of 99,385 active cases.