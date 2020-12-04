Harrison County Judge Chad Sims delivered some good news, Friday, regarding the COVID-19 status, region-wide.
“Looking at the DSHS website, it shows that we dipped below 15% hospitalizations for Region G. That resets our seven-day time period that would require a reduction in business capacity from 75% down to 50% if we had exceeded 15% hospitalizations in our region,” he said.
Sims congratulated East Texas and Harrison County on mitigation efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.
“The obvious way to keep our hospitalization rate low is to avoid becoming infected,” said Sims.
He urged residents to contact their physician immediately if they start developing symptoms. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
“I'm no medical expert but it seems to me that the earlier you begin treatment, the more likely you'll avoid hospitalization,” said Sims.
He noted that free COVID testing will be offered next week a Marshall Convention Center. The times are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
“You may also visit www.gogettested.com to find where the Texas Emergency Management group is testing on any given day,” Judge Sims advised.
MARION COUNTY CASES
In neighboring Marion County, County Judge Leward LaFleur reported one new COVID-19 death on Thursday, now making the cumulative total of coronavirus-related fatalities 17.
The cumulative total of deaths was at 16 on Nov. 27. LaFleur additionally noted that the cumulative total of positive cases is now at 186. Of those, 166 have been recoveries and three are considered active cases.
“The numbers are reported to Marion County by The State of Texas DSHS (Department of State Health Services),” Judge LaFleur advised. “Marion County does not track nor does it compile this information. We report what we are given by DSHS.”
“With that being said, I try and update the public when numbers change,” he said.
Giving an update on his Facebook page last week, Marion County Sheriff David Capps, who is also the county’s emergency management coordinator, noted that for the weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, most of the COVID-19 cases in the county came from the city of Jefferson.
“Although Marion County has not experienced a surge, people 80 years and older seem to be most affected by the virus,” Capps advised.
Judge LaFleur asked residents to continue to observe social distancing measures, as well as pray for the bereaved.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” LaFleur urged.
“Pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community,” he added.