Both Harrison and Marion counties on Monday reported additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas throughout the weekend.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Sunday that eight additional cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed and another four cases were confirmed in the county on Monday, bringing the total for Harrison county as of Monday evening to 83 cases.
Of those 83 cases, 61 are located in the city of Marshall and the remaining 22 cases are within the surrounding county area. Of the 83 cases, seven patients have died and six patients have recovered, according to Sims.
The majority of the cases have been female and above the age of 60 years old. Of the 83 cases, 50 have been found in females and 33 in males. Forty-three cases occurred in patients above the age of 60 years old. Twenty-four cases have occurred in patients aged 40 to 59 years old. Fourteen cases have occurred in patients aged 20 to 39 years old and only two cases have occurred in patients less than 19 years old.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur announced on Monday that the county had seen an additional cases of COVID-19 reported throughout the weekend, bringing the county's total to 9 confirmed cases with one considered recovered.
LaFleur said Monday he expects that number to rise as the Texas National Guard came to Jefferson on Sunday and conducted 73 free COVID-19 tests for East Texas residents experiencing symptoms.
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott on Monday announced the current shelter in place order will end on Thursday. Abbott announced that movie theaters, malls, retail stores and restaurants will be able to re-open on May 1 but must follow social distancing guidelines and new capacity limits.
"The governor's plan does supersede local orders so we can't do any less than what the governor directs," Sims said on his Facebook page on Monday.