Both Harrison and Marion counties suffered one new COVID-19 related death, on Tuesday, in their respective counties.
In his daily 4 p.m. update Tuesday, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said the county was notified of nine new cases, one fatality and 50 recoveries.
“While we are grateful for all the recoveries, our hearts go out to those who are sick and especially to the families who have lost loved ones,” Judge Sims said.
Sims said of the counties cumulative total of 534 positive cases, 33 have been fatalities, 356 have been recoveries and 145 are considered active cases.
He urged residents to do their part in controlling the spread of the virus.
“We can't stop what's been done but we can slow the spread,” the county judge said. “Please wear a mask, wash or sanitize your hands and avoid crowds.”
In neighboring Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur said the Texas Department of Health Services notified the county on Tuesday of three additional cases of the coronavirus, one new fatality and three recoveries.
LaFleur said of Marion County’s cumulative count of 111 cases, three have ended in death, 35 have been recoveries and 73 are considered active cases.
“DSHS has informed me that 44 of our active cases are from our nursing home facility,” LaFleur also advised. “Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m., Tuesday, 250 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 3,331,844 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 341,739 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 4,151 have resulted in death and 186,529 have recovered, for a total of 151,059 active cases.