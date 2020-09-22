Harrison County gained four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, County Judge Chad Sims reported.
Of the county’s cumulative total of 872 positive cases, 35 have been fatalities, 802 have been recoveries and 35 are considered active cases.
In neighboring Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported one active case on Tuesday, a day after the county saw zero active cases.
Of the cumulative total of 150 positive cases for the county, 13 have ended in death, and 136 have been recoveries.
“These numbers are reported by Texas Department State Health Services,” LaFleur said.
“Please continue to observe social distancing measures and pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community,” he added.
MARSHALL ISD
Marshall Independent School District reported four active cases on Tuesday, which is one more than what was reported last Friday.
According to the MSID COVID-19 wellness report, Marshall Early Childhood Center has two active cases and Marshall High School now has two active cases.
Of the cumulative total of nine cases for MISD campuses, five have been recoveries, which include one recovery at MECC, two recoveries at MHS and two recoveries at Marshall Junior High School.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:40 p.m., Tuesday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
A total of 716,207 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 14,994 have resulted in death and 613,896 have recovered, for a total of 87,317 active cases.