More positive COVID-19 cases were reported for both Harrison and Marion Counties over the weekend.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced on Sunday the addition of four new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus for the county.
“That brings our total to 45,” Sims reported.
He urged residents to please continue to practice good hygiene and follow mandatory stay-at-home orders to help stop the spread.
For Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur said the county gained one new case.
“Our total now is at four. One is considered recovered,” LaFleur said.
“Like I explained when we got our first cases, when someone is recovered from COVID-19, the number does not go down as far as the state’s statistics are concerned,” he noted.
LaFleur is also urging residents to follow all Centers for Disease Control recommendations and guidelines as well as state and local laws, concerning COVID-19.
“It’s very important that we remain vigilant; we remain together. Please call your friends, your neighbors, shoot them an email make sure they’re OK.”
He extended prayers to all.