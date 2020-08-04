Both Harrison and Marion county officials on Tuesday reported a significant number of recoveries in their county's daily coronavirus reporting, though Marion county also reported one new fatality.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported the county had seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 18 recoveries.
"Overall, our numbers seem to be improving," Sims said in a post on his Facebook page. "That's a good thing but we shouldn't let the improvement allow us to let our guard down or get complacent. Let's keep pushing back. I want you all to stay healthy so let's continue wearing masks, washing our hands and avoiding crowds."
The new numbers on Tuesday bring Harrison county's total up to 635 total coronavirus cases, resulting in 35 fatalities, 489 recoveries, and leaving 111 active cases.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur on Tuesday reported four additional cases in his county, 39 recoveries and one fatality.
The new numbers on Tuesday put Marion county's totals at 128 total coronavirus cases, resulting in eight fatalities, 98 recoveries, and leaving 22 active cases.