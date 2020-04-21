Both Harrison and Marion counties reported additional positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend and on Monday.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said the county’s total has risen to 53 cases.
“We do have several early cases that should be recovered by now,” Sims said. “I’ve asked for a count of recoveries but have not received it yet.”
He urged residents to please continue to practice good hygiene and follow mandatory stay-at-home orders to help stop the spread.
“Let’s keep up the social distancing and hand washing,” Judge Sims urged. “Plus stay at home unless absolutely necessary.”
For Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur said the county is now up to five positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“One is considered recovered,” he said.
“Like I explained when we got our first cases, when someone is recovered from COVID-19, the number does not go down as far as the state’s statistics are concerned,” LaFleur noted.
The Marion County judge is also urging residents to follow all Centers for Disease Control recommendations and guidelines as well as state and local laws, concerning COVID-19.
“It’s very important that we remain vigilant; we remain together. Please call your friends, your neighbors, shoot them an email make sure they’re OK,” he said, also extending prayers to patients.
For testing center information, call the Christus COVID-19 hotline at 800-458-4559, Genesis Primecare at 903-938-1146 or Healthcare Express at 903-938-4363.