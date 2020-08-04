Harrison and Marion county officials on Monday reported a daily decline recently in the number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases, just as school is set to start at most East Texas districts in the coming weeks.
“It’s nice to see a decline in our daily numbers,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said Monday. “Let’s keep the positive momentum going. Wear your mask, wash your hands and avoid crowds.”
Harrison county on Sunday posted three new COVID-19 cases and just one additional case and two recoveries on Monday.
The new numbers bring the county’s total up to 628 total cases, resulting in 35 fatalities, 471 recoveries, and leaving 122 active cases.
Of the county’s total cases, 220 have come from long term care facilities. Of the total 628 patients, 371 that have contracted the virus have been female in the county and 257 have been male.
In Marion county on Saturday, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur reported one additional COVID-19 case confirmation and two recoveries. The new numbers bring the county’s total up to 123 total cases, resulting in seven fatalities, 59 recoveries, and leaving 57 active cases.